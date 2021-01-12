Global Induced Pluripotent Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth||CELGENE CORPORATION; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd

This Induced Pluripotent report provides complete analysis of the market on global and regional level. It inspects the development rate and the market value dependent on the market elements and growth initiating factors. The market players are profiled and their improvement strategies are separated so as to manage new participants as well as set up players. It likewise features the top to bottom investigation of different unequivocal parameters. This Induced Pluripotent report also offers various methodologies for boosting the presentation of the organizations.
Induced pluripotent market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.33 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ailments requiring the development of modern technologically advanced therapeutic options.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the induced pluripotent market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; CELGENE CORPORATION; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd.; Organogenesis Holdings; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Fate Therapeutics; KCI Licensing, Inc.; Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.; Vericel; ViaCyte, Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Lonza; Takara Bio Inc.; Promega Corporation and QIAGEN.
Market Insights in the Report
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Induced Pluripotent market with Contact Information
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- The various opportunities in the market.
- The report studies the key factors affecting the market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation announced that they are planning to acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS Japan of Saitama Prefecture, which will help in providing FUJIFILM with regenerative therapeutics and medicine capabilities of growing certain cells inclusive of but not limited to pluripotent stem cells.
- In February 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that they are acquiring Universal Cells for USD 102.5 million. This acquisition will help Astellas to integrate Universal’s technological platform developed for better acceptance and implementation of pluripotent cells in the recipient’s body.
Market Drivers
- Rise in the expenditure incurred by various private and government sources on R&D is expected to drive the growth of the market
- High levels of understanding and awareness regarding the composition of the iPSC (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell) has resulted in a rise of demand of the product from various end-users; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Utilization of these cells for the creation of customized tissues and helping in understanding of human development; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Complications and large costs associated with the development and manufacturing of these products are expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Chances of health risks due to the acceptance of these products in the recipient’s body along with lack of efficiency in the process are factors restraining the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Induced Pluripotent Market
By Product Category
- Cell Culture
- Differentiation
- Reprogramming
- Engineering
- Cell Analysis
- Others
By Cell Type
- Hepatocytes
- Fibroblasts
- Keratinocytes
- Amniotic Cells
- Neurons
- Others
By Application
- Drug Development
- Regenerative Medicine
- Toxicity Testing
- Academic Research
- Stem Cell Bio-Banking
By End-User
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacifi
- Middle East & Africa
Potentials held by the report
- Detailed overview of the market
- Key developments and product launches in the market
- Key parameters which are driving the market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- In-depth market segmentation
