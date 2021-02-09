Global Indoor Location Market Forecast and Trends, 2016-2026

The global Indoor Location market is estimated to reach USD 171 Billion by 2026 from USD 14.2 Billion in 2019 at a significant CAGR of 42.72% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market on a global scale is driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices and demand for indoor location technology to improve the lean automation and robotics processes.

Products and assets are also tracked with the help of Tags in the retail and manufacturing verticals. The adoption of the sensor and tag-based technology has considerably grown over the years, as the adoption of the technology is relatively easy. The awareness to have improved positioning technology for the urban security segment and public safety are accelerating the demand for indoor location solutions. Professional services are crucial in the indoor location market as they comprise solutions offered by the service providers to spread awareness & growth of indoor location solutions and technology for attracting customers to stores and navigate.

In terms of the indoor location services segment, the hospitality segment is accounting a high adoption rate in the overall indoor location market due to its requirement to flow with shifting technology that can be used for advanced development in the market. The increase in adoption of indoor location system is accredited to various factors such as extensive availability of low-cost sensors and tags, the advancements of the sensing and connectivity capabilities in devices that do not affect battery life, and the introduction of open ecosystems that allow organizations to construct flexible business models without locking them into hardware or software. All these factors are contributing to propel the market growth.

Global Indoor Location Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Indoor Location market are Apple, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Geomoby, Google, Micello, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Senior, STMicroelectronics, Zebra Technologies, HERE, Glopos Technologies, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Navizon Inc, AeroScout Industrial, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sensewhere, and Other Prominent Players. These vendors have adopted various strategies to expand their offerings in the market.

Global Indoor Location Market: Recent Developments

In February 2019, ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES declared that they had completed the acquisition of Temptime Corporation, it is a privately-held developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in the healthcare industry.

In January 2018, Here Technologies publicized to acquire Micello. This acquisition support HERE’s a strategy to offer world-class mapping and advanced location services both indoors as well as outdoors. In combination with HERE’s unique tracking technologies, indoor maps will enable new and innovative market solutions such as the tracking of parts on a factory floor.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, By Application and Region. Key Players Apple, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Geomoby, Google, Micello, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Senior, STMicroelectronics, Zebra Technologies, HERE, Glopos Technologies, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Navizon Inc, AeroScout Industrial, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sensewhere, and Other Prominent Players.

By Component

Technology

Software Tools

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Retail

Transportation

Entertainment

Hospitality

Public Buildings

Others

By Application

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Inventory Management

Predictive Asset Analytics

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Indoor Location Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Indoor Location Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, coupled with their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Indoor Location Market based on the Component, Deployment Mode, Vertical, Application, coupled with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and the regulative framework within the global Indoor Location Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

