Global Indoor Farming Market Research Report, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indoor Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global indoor farming market size grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Indoor farming is one of the modern agriculture method for growing crops in a protected environment. The market is increasing due to the rising population across the globe with a consequent demand for building secure and consistent food supplies. Due to the dwindling vacancy of arable land and water for conventional agriculture, there is a surging demand of indoor farming as it is feasibly located closer to the end consumption. Looking forward, IMARC expects the global indoor farming market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Market Trends:

The global scarcity of land for farming is one of the primary factors catalyzing the market for indoor farming. Explosive population and rising urbanization have directed the farmers to open indoor facilities closer to urban areas for creating a local, stable, and sustainable year-round food supply. Moreover, the increasing instances of natural calamities across the globe have raised concerns over food security, thereby augmenting the adoption of indoor agriculture to the affected nations. Furthermore, the rising integration of advanced technology in farming sensors, monitoring, and regulating devices in every cultivation aspect has further propelled the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of indoor farming techniques for producing organic fruits and vegetables will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution Systems GmbH, AutoGrow Systems Ltd., Bowery Farming, Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.)., Freight Farms, FreshBox Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Logiqs B.V., Plenty Unlimited, Inc., SananBio, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Urban Crop Solutions, and Voeks Inc.

Breakup by Facility Type:

1. Greenhouse

2. Indoor Vertical Farms

3. Container Farms

4. Indoor Deep Water Culture

5. Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

1. Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs

(a). Lettuce

(b). Spinach

(c). Kale

(d). Tomato

(e). Herbs

(f). Bell and Chilli Peppers

(g). Strawberry

(h). Cucumber

(i). Others

2. Flowers and Ornamentals

(a). Annuals

(b). Perennials

(c). Ornamentals

(d). Others

3. Others

Breakup by Component:

1. Hardware

(a). Structure

(b). LED Lights

(c). HVAC

(d). Climate Control System

(e). Irrigation Systems

(f). Others

2. Software

(a). Web-based

(b). Cloud-based

Breakup by Growing System:

1. Aeroponics

2. Hydroponics

3. Aquaponics

4. Soil-based

5. Hybrid

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. It is further divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others. Other major regions include Europe (Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

