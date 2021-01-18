Global & India Tobacco Market 2021-2026 Advance Technology, Latest Innovation, Leading Players: Sanofi, Vitrition, Glanbia Nutritionals

“

Toronto, Canada: – The report titled Global “”Global & India Tobacco Market”” report gives a proper understanding of worldwide industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Global & India Tobacco market on the global and regional level. The report analyses Global & India Tobacco market on basis of its attractiveness and investment feasibility. It also presents proper description of every section and emerging industry trends. This will allow the readers to target Global & India Tobacco market product specifications, current competitive players in Global & India Tobacco market and the market revenue with profitability. Global Industry Analyze Global & India Tobacco Market by its type, competitive players, regions and applications of Global & India Tobacco market, forecast up to 2026.

The tobacco market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over FY 2016 to FY 2020, according to SDMR’s forecasts. India, being the second largest producer and third largest exporter of tobacco in the world, benefits significantly from the tobacco market in terms of revenue and employment.

A large portion of the Indian economy depends on agriculture, and tobacco is the principal cash crop across many states. Bidi (Traditional cigarettes), snuffs and smokeless tobacco, including gutka, khaini and zarda, are the most popular tobacco-based products. Bidi dominates the tobacco market in India, followed by chewing tobacco and cigarettes.

Tobacco Market in India – Key Growth Factors

The tobacco demand and consumption is very high in India, which will continue to be the key driver of growth in the market. This will be followed by demand from countries outside of India. Legal cigarettes contribute to the majority of the tax revenue compared to other tobacco products.

In the Union Budget of 2016-17, the Indian government priced tobacco products very high. Since then, tobacco manufacturing companies have launched more tobacco products under new brands and extensions to increase their sales.

Tobacco Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Increasing regulations in the tobacco industry through taxation and bans on advertising have led to a decline in the sales volume of tobacco products in India. This has been done to curb the health risks associated with tobacco consumption. India bans smoking of cigarettes and bidis in public places, while large pictorial warnings cover 85% of the front and back of all cigarette packs. These are some of the measures taken to discourage the Indian population from consuming tobacco products in the country.

Despite stringent regulations, the tobacco industry has witnessed growth, with ITC, Godfrey Phillips and VST Industries ruling the cigarette market in India.

Research methodology

