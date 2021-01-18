Global & India Technology Landscape in India e-Commerce Market Size by Top Key Manufacturers and Application 2021 with Share, Trend and Growth by Abbott Nutritionals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway Asia-Pacific Ltd

“

Toronto, Canada: –The e-commerce market in India was valued at INR 4,947.60 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of INR 8,641.10 Bn by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~14.42% during the 2020-2025 period. To stay afloat in the competitive market, e-commerce companies are incorporating advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), voice recognition, fintech, robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in their online platforms.

The report titled Global “”Global & India Technology Landscape in India e-Commerce Market”” report gives a proper understanding of worldwide industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Global & India Technology Landscape in India e-Commerce market on the global and regional level. The report analyses Global & India Technology Landscape in India e-Commerce market on basis of its attractiveness and investment feasibility. It also presents proper description of every section and emerging industry trends. This will allow the readers to target Global & India Technology Landscape in India e-Commerce market product specifications, current competitive players in Global & India Technology Landscape in India e-Commerce market and the market revenue with profitability. Global Industry Analyze Global & India Technology Landscape in India e-Commerce Market by its type, competitive players, regions and applications of Global & India Technology Landscape in India e-Commerce market, forecast up to 2026.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1554248?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRTE1554248

Market insights:

E-commerce companies are using virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR) to create virtual showrooms/stores which can provide real-life experiences to customers. These showrooms feature detailed product previews and imitate in-store experiences, which further increase customers’ satisfaction and reduce product return rates.

Payment choices including credit and debit cards, net-banking and e-wallets cater to ~30% of online sales when compared to the cash on delivery (CoD) payment option in India. With support from the government’s Digital India initiative, cashless payment solution using Fintech is expected to enhance the e-commerce market in India. Consequently, e-commerce companies are incorporating Fintech-based payment platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Amazon Pay to improve the security and efficiency of online payment methods.

Artificial intelligence allows e-commerce businesses to identify patterns and trends, which help retailers understand customers’ requirements better. Using AI and ML, e-commerce companies are offering marketing strategies, personalized suggestions, voice-based chatbot assistance and visual searches. Amazon uses machine learning technology to improve address quality, which facilitates timely delivery of packages to its customers.

From managing warehouse to making deliveries, robotics has helped boost e-commerce business operations. In 2019, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. deployed 100 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in its Bengaluru sortation center to increase its efficiency by 60%.

By 2021, 70% of the retailers across the world are expected to use IoT technology in their businesses to improve customer experience, enhance supply chain management and unravel new opportunities to increase their net revenue. Indian e-commerce companies are heavily investing in IoT devices such as sensors and RFID tags, among other devices, to achieve real-time visibility in their warehouses. Apart from instantaneous tracking and monitoring of warehouses, these IoT devices also eliminate chances of human errors while handling goods.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the e-commerce logistics players have moved completely to online payment methods. One such method is OTP-based contactless delivery wherein the delivery executive drops the package at the customers’ doorstep without any physical contact, and verifies the delivery through an OTP sent to the customers’ smartphone. Amazon and Flipkart have already implemented this to method to ensure the safety of customers and delivery executives.

Companies covered

• Adobe Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

• Akamai Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

• Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

• Cloudflare, Inc.

• Google India Pvt. Ltd.

• IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

• Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd.

• Neustar Data Infotech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• NGINX Inc.

• Oracle India Pvt. Ltd.

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us:

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis. Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact Us:

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com