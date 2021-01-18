Global & India Roofing Tiles Market Size by Top Key Manufacturers and Application 2021 with Share, Trend and Growth by Omnicell, Ossur, Ekso Bionics

“

The report titled Global ""Global & India Roofing Tiles Market"" report gives a proper understanding of worldwide industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Global & India Roofing Tiles market on the global and regional level. The report analyses Global & India Roofing Tiles market on basis of its attractiveness and investment feasibility.

Indian roofing industry has witnessed a huge change over the years primarily due to a decline in consumer preferences for conventional roofing options. SDMR’s latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Roofing Tiles Marketstates that the domestic roofing tiles market is currently facing stiff competition from other roofing materials, such as, metal sheets and concrete roofs.

The roofing tiles market can be categorized into two broad segments – handmade tiles and machine made tiles. Use of machine made tiles is concentrated in the south western states of India, while handmade tiles dominate the northern parts of the country.

Roofing Tiles Market in India – Key Growth Factors

At present, India’s roofing market is gradually developing for the next generation of products, with infrastructure and industrial boom being the primary demand driver for this sector. Moreover, increasing investment in infrastructure development by the Indian Government will continue to drive the demand for roofing tiles in India.

Also, changing consumer outlook and ban on asbestos will drive the growth of roofing tiles market in India.

Roofing Tiles Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Competition from other roofing materials has led to the decline in adoption of roofing tiles in India, which is hindering the overall growth of the sector. Furthermore, domestic manufacturers are unable to keep pace with the dynamically changing preferences of the consumers towards high quality roof tiles resulting in growing reliance on imports to meet domestic demand for roof tiles in India.

Also, unorganized sector and lack of skilled labor force required for roofing installation adversely impacts the roofing tiles market.

Morbi, located in Gujarat is the largest unorganized roofing tiles manufacturing hub in India, primarily focused on the production of ceramic tiles. Some of the other players in this sector include Kap India Tiles, Monier Roofing Pvt. Ltd., Pionnier Roofing Co. and Wienerberger India Pvt. Ltd.

