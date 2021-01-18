Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector Market 2020 Size, Shares | Global Industry Revenue by Top Key Companies –Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International

“

Toronto, Canada: – The private healthcare delivery sector includes any healthcare services provided by an individual or group that is profitable and is not controlled or operated by the government. It plays a fundamental role in the Indian healthcare sector by serving around 79% of the urban and 72% of the rural population. In terms of revenue, the private healthcare delivery sector in India was valued at INR 11,197.43 Bn in 2019, and is estimated to reach INR 34,135.53 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~16.60% during the 2020 – 2025 period.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1554247?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRHE1554247

Segment insights:

The private healthcare delivery sector has three major segments – the private hospital sector, the private diagnostics sector, and the pharmacy retail sector. The private hospital sector was the largest segment, holding a market share of ~78.11% in 2019. The market share of the private diagnostics segment is estimated to increase sizeably to reach ~12.62% by 2025.

The private hospital sector has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, backed by private equity investments. The major private hospitals in India are concentrated in urban and semi-urban areas. The players in the sector are focusing on expanding their network of super-specialty and multi-specialty hospitals in tier II and tier III cities in India.

The private diagnostics sector is anticipated to exhibit a massive growth over the forecast period, on account of an increase in preventive healthcare and evidence-based treatment in India. The sector is largely fragmented and consists of hospital-based labs, standalone centers, and large diagnostic chains.

Pharmacy retail was the second-leading segment of the private healthcare delivery sector in Indian in 2019. An increase in the patient pool of those suffering from chronic illnesses, coupled with better affordability, has driven the pharmacy retail segment. With the improved digital infrastructure of the country, the online pharmacy sub-segment is expected to create immense opportunities in the market.

Impact of COVID-19:

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the private healthcare delivery sector in terms of business operations and financial performance. The enforcement of the stringent lockdown led to a steep decline in the number of patients in private hospitals, as well as diagnostic centers. The cancellation of elective surgeries and the closure of outdoor patient departments have caused a sharp decrease in industry revenue. Furthermore, travel restrictions and the closure of inter-state borders created blockages in the supply chain and logistics. However, strategies, including digital transformation, capacity expansion, and increased collaborations with vendors have improved sustainability and aided the recovery of the sector.

Companies covered:

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

• Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd.

• Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

• HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

• Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

• Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.

• Shalby Ltd.

• Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

• 1mg

• 91Streets Media Technologies Private Limited (PharmEasy)

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector Market Study Objectives:

This report offers precise study for changing Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector competitive dynamics.

It serves future looking prospects on various factors driving or constraining Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector market growth.

It provides a Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector forecast from 2021-2026 evaluates on the basis of how the market is estimated to grow.

It gives the better understanding of the major Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector product segments and their future.

Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector study offers the correct study of changing competitive dynamics and keeps you forward of Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector competitors.

It guides you in making decisive Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector business decisions by having overall and updated information on industry and by providing an in-depth study of Global & India Private Healthcare Delivery Sector market segments.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us:

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis. Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact Us:

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com