Global & India Passenger Vehicles Market | Manufacturers Analysis, Market Size, Share, and Future Prospects to 2026 By Top Key Players:Autoliv Inc., Bosch, BMW AG

Toronto, Canada: – The report titled Global “”Global & India Passenger Vehicles Market”” report gives a proper understanding of worldwide industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Global & India Passenger Vehicles market on the global and regional level. The report analyses Global & India Passenger Vehicles market on basis of its attractiveness and investment feasibility. It also presents proper description of every section and emerging industry trends. This will allow the readers to target Global & India Passenger Vehicles market product specifications, current competitive players in Global & India Passenger Vehicles market and the market revenue with profitability. Global Industry Analyze Global & India Passenger Vehicles Market by its type, competitive players, regions and applications of Global & India Passenger Vehicles market, forecast up to 2026.

SDMR’s latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Passenger Vehicles Market states that the passenger vehicles in India is expected to reach 5.4 mn units by FY 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 12%. The passenger vehicles market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles and Vans. Passenger cars has 69% share and occupies the larger pie of the passenger vehicles market. Utility Vehicles and Vans have 25% and 6% share respectively. With advancements in technology, car manufacturers are gearing efforts to bring cutting edge technology to their vehicles. New technological developments such as connected cars, autonomous driving systems, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and IoT related technologies is redefining the automotive industry in India.

In Mar 2017, ban on sale and registration of BS III vehicles put pressure on several vehicle manufacturing companies in India. Demonetization has severely affected the domestic sales of passenger vehicles in India. The major players in the market such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Honda Cars India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. have witnessed a sharp decline in sales of vehicles across the country. However, several government initiatives such as implementation of GST and Make in India campaign is fueling the passenger vehicles segment in the country. Implementation of GST is expected to act as an antidote against demonetization.

Coverage:

Overview of the passenger vehicles market, and historical and forecasted market size data over FY 2011 to FY 2026e

Overview of the passenger cars market, and historical and forecasted market size data over FY 2011 to FY 2026e

Overview of the utility vehicles market, and historical and forecasted market size data over FY 2011 to FY 2026e

Overview of the vans market, and historical and forecasted market size data over FY 2011 to FY 2026e

Trade analysis of passenger vehicles in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the passenger vehicles market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Key recent developments in the Indian passenger vehicles market

Get a broad understanding of the passenger vehicles market in India, the dynamics of the market and the current state of the industry

Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

Understand major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

