Global & India Organic Personal Care Market Size 2021 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by: Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation

Toronto, Canada: – The organic personal care products market in India was valued at INR 43.31 Bn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~18.74% during the 2020 – 2025 period, to reach a value of INR 102.67 Bn by FY 2025. Improved awareness regarding the benefits of organic personal care products, consumers’ inclination toward health and well-being, and concern over the use of chemicals in daily-use products are a few of the significant factors that propel the growth of this market in India. However, high labor and the certification cost of organic personal care products, the lack of quality assurance, and the availability of counterfeit products in the market are recently deterring the growth of the market.

Organic personal care products are plant-based products that are free from harmful and synthetic chemicals. Nowadays, organic personal care products are preferred over inorganic counterparts. This is because these products are naturally sourced with herbal and floral extracts, such as green tree concentrate, aloe vera, calendula oil, and argan oil. Based on product type, the organic personal care products market in India has been segmented into the categories of skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, oral care, and other products. Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are some of the states where organic personal care products are widely used.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

With the outbreak of the pandemic, followed by a long-term nationwide lockdown, the organic personal care products market experienced a substantial impact. The market experienced both positive and negative effects as an outcome of the onset of the contagion. The demand for essential products, such as sanitizers and hand washes, picked up speed in the market during the crisis period. However, the overall personal care market witnessed significant disruption during the pandemic, particularly with production, supply chain, and e-commerce deliveries being hampered increasingly.

Companies covered:

• Dabur India Limited

• Emami Limited

• Bio Veda Action Research Private Limited

• Forest Essentials Private Limited

• Jovees Herbal Care India Limited

• Lotus Herbals Private Limited

• Patanjali Ayurveda Limited

• Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited

• Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Private Limited

• The Himalaya Drug Company

