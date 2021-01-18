Global & India Online Grocery Market 2020 Size, Shares | Global Industry Revenue by Top Key Companies –Cisco, Ford, IBM

“

Toronto, Canada: – SDMR’s latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Online Grocery Marketstates that though the online grocery market in India is in its nascent stage, but it has gained a lot of traction over the past few years with the emergence of a host of first-generation start-ups and already established traditional grocery chains expanding to digital platforms. With the increasing internet usage amongst Indians, the convenience of availing daily discounts, availability of branded and organic products at a click, the demand for online grocery is rapidly increasing. It has been forecasted that urbanization trends will create 13 additional megacities in India by 2025. The future growth of online grocery industry is expected to be led by operations in small and smart cities emerging in the country. Also, availability of various payment methods and easy credit systems, along with free delivery above certain bill value, are boosting the growth.

Customer loyalty is a major challenge in the online grocery business. People keep on shifting from one application to another to see who is offering more discounts which happen mainly because most of the companies are in their initial stage and the customers are also in the trial period. Though online grocery is gaining popularity in the market, a threat from situations like lack of touch-and-feel factor, delivery waiting time and security issues related to online payment still exists. Lack of internet usage education among elderly people and the rural population are also posing as threats to the industry. The major player in the Indian online grocery market is BigBasket, holding a considerable portion of the market share along with Grofers, and AaramShop among others.

Research methodology

