Global & India Online Food Delivery Market | Manufacturers Analysis, Market Size, Share, and Future Prospects to 2026 By Top Key Players:Cisco, Ford, IBM

Toronto, Canada: –The online food delivery market in India is expected to grow by 34-36% over 2015 to 2020, according to SDMR’s research. Download this industry report to understand the customer segments, market trends, and investments in the online food delivery market.

The report analyses Global & India Online Food Delivery market on basis of its attractiveness and investment feasibility. It also presents proper description of every section and emerging industry trends. This will allow the readers to target Global & India Online Food Delivery market product specifications, current competitive players in Global & India Online Food Delivery market and the market revenue with profitability.

Online Food Delivery Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Changing demographics, rising income, consumption levels, favorable lifestyle changes, the convenience of ordering, and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by food startups are some of the factors currently driving growth in the online food delivery industry.

Online Food Delivery Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Customers expect low prices, quick delivery times and cost-saving options such as discounts and cashbacks. Despite the visible popularity of online food ordering, market penetration at the time of publishing is only around 0.7%. Some of the key players in this online food delivery market include Foodpanda, Swiggy, Scootsy, and Zomato.

Food delivery businesses are further constrained by a number of factors such as limited delivery times, unpredictable demand patterns, and highly-concentrated peaks in ordering during meal-times, inability to influence external circumstances such as traffic, weather, and changing demands on a daily basis and kitchen operations are the key challenges faced by this industry. Owing to fierce competition and vast market, the online food delivery space needs continuous innovation to improve customer convenience, satisfaction, and retention.

Research methodology

