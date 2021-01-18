Global & India Online Education Market Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation

“

Toronto, Canada: – Online education is an adaptable learning method that offers advanced teachings using the Internet, which contains electronic learning (e-learning), mobile learning (m-learning), web-based courses, and computer-supported distance education. Online education is provided in numerous ways, including online courses, massive open online courses (MOOCs), hybrid or blended courses, and certification courses.

The online education market in India was valued at INR 58.50 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 502.85 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~41.02% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Ease of learning, adaptability, and vast collection of study materials have influenced the industry’s overall growth. However, the lack of accreditation and formal acknowledgment and the wide range of freely available content presents a critical threat to the sector’s development. The industry is moving toward adopting innovative technologies such as Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and others to improve the learning experience.

The online education market is categorized into primary and secondary supplemental education, test preparation, higher education, language and casual learning, and reskilling and certification. The online primary and secondary supplemental education segment was valued at INR 18.33 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 175.56 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~43.74% during the 2020-2025 period. The increase of this segment is due to the change in consumer behavior toward detailed learning and surge in demand for online education from tier II and tier III cities

The online test preparation market is expected to reach INR 137.82 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~48.24% during the 2020-2025 period. This segment is expected to experience the highest growth in the online education market due to an increase in the career-oriented population, improved Internet infrastructure, and better penetration of digital payment methods.

The online reskilling and certification market is expected to reach INR 123.63 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~33.33% during the 2020-2025 period. The growing business scenery has enlarged the skill gap among employees, so the demand for reskilling courses is picking up.

The online higher education market was valued at INR 7.36 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 55.40 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~37.91% during the 2020-2025 period. As the conventional education method is not satisfactory for the growing young population, students are switching to online higher education courses.

Gamification is one of the most predominant trends visible among online education providers to inspire learning through immersive experiences. Recreation of concepts, incentive-based learning, and level advancement badges drive user engagement on online education platforms. Nowadays, online learning companies are always competing to offer differentiated products to the target audience, mostly by providing value-added services with regular courses. Value-added services like live projects, internships, group discussions, and career counseling sessions, along with traditional courses enhance users’ experiences.

The Indian online education market is extremely competitive with approximately 3,500 edtech start-ups operating in the country. Several foreign companies are entering the Indian online education industry. Udemy, BYJU’s, Duolingo, and Coursera are some of the prominent players in the industry, catering to the needs of different target audiences.

