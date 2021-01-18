Global & India Mobile Wallet Market Size 2021 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by: Cisco, Ford, IBM

“

Toronto, Canada: – SDMR’s latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Mobile Wallet Market states that the digital market has greatly benefitted from the recent demonetization in India, which has boosted the usage of m-wallets in the country. The m-wallet is driven by increased usage of smartphones, 3G and 4G penetration and growth of e-commerce industry, combined with the rise in disposable income. Post demonetization, the monthly average wallet spending has jumped from INR 500-700 to INR 2000-10,000. Within next four years, prepaid instruments transactions will grow to become the double of mobile banking transactions. Companies like PayTm, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, My Airtel, Oxigen Wallet, My Vodafone, and Pockets by ICICI are the main players in this industry.

Increased cases for cyber crimes in India, lack of trust in digital payment gateway, compatibility issues, consumer mindset and financial regulations are adversely affecting the market. Many companies are expanding and restructuring with the aim of not only increasing their gross merchandise value but also to launch other financial services such as loans and investments on their platform. With the convenience of payment and other benefits offered by digital gateways, the m-wallet industry is expected to grow exponentially.

Coverage:

Overview of the forecasted mobile wallet market size over FY 2016 to 2020e

Overview of the mobile wallet transaction market size over FY 2016 to FY 2020e

Evolution of consumer digital payments

Mobile wallet payment varieties

Types of mobile wallets

Growth in mobile wallet banking and prepaid instruments

Mode of payment-wise segmentation

Market segmentation of mobile wallet services and gender-wise segmentation

Player-wise segmentation

Future opportunities of mobile wallets

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major public and private players

Recent developments in the industry

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

