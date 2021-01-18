Global & India Mobile Application Market Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Abbott Healthcare, Agilent, Becton Dickinson

“

Toronto, Canada: – SDMR’s’ latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Mobile Application Market states that revenue from paid apps in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 60.7% during 2014-2020. The global app market size in terms of value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2015- 2020. India houses a huge population and a significant portion of that population use internet for entertainment and productivity. Entertainment usage largely consists of social networking, web media access such as music and videos, online games, downloading via file sharing sites. Gaming apps are the most prominent with 45% market share, followed by social networking (5%), health and fitness (5%), and lifestyle apps (5%). On the other hand productivity usage includes data mining, cloud computing services, Voice-over-IP (VoIP), video conferencing, enterprise mobility to name few. Mobile app business is powered by three models – paid, in-app purchase and advertising. With in-app purchase mobile app users can install an app for free and then later pay for additional functionality or to remove embedded app, thereby allowing app revenue to grow year after year. The main drivers for increase in app revenue are subscription based revenue models, music streaming apps, video streaming apps and dating apps.

Growth in smartphone market, increase in mobile internet users, growth in e – commerce adoption and convenience in using apps are key factors promoting app adoption across the country. Key players in the Indian app market include AppsStudioz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AppsSuadz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Chrome Infotech Technology Pvt. Ltd., Contus Support Interactive Pvt. Ltd., Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Hidden Brains Info Tech Pvt. Ltd., Konstant Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., OpenXcell Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., Quburst Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Techahead Software Pvt. Ltd. Mobile applications are rapidly gaining popularity due to abundant availability of mobile devices and newer device adoption such as Tablet PC. With more and more publishers including the mainstream software companies entering the market and projection of mobile device adoption to grow by manifold, mobile app market is expected to witness significant growth in India.

Coverage:

Overview of the mobile application market global and forecasted mobile app market size over 2015 to 2020e

Overview of the mobile application market in India and forecasted mobile app market size over 2014 to 2020e

App characteristics

Evolution of mobile app platform and classification of mobile apps

Advantages of mobile apps for consumers and business entities

Market segmentation

Growth in time spent on app downloads

Overview of Android apps

Popular E – Commerce apps

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major public and private players

Why Buy?

Get a broad understanding of the mobile app market in India

Be informed regarding the different types mobile application and popular mobile apps in India

Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business plans by understanding factors influencing growth in the market

Be informed about the internet penetration and smartphone shipments in India

Be informed regarding the key recent developments in the field of mobile applications and the prime opportunity areas

Research methodology

