Global & India Mobile Accessories Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2021 to 2026 | Top Key Players – Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Qiagen

Toronto, Canada: – SDMR’s latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Mobile Accessories Market states that the mobile accessories market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10.6% between FY 2016 to FY 2026. India holds immense opportunities for mobile accessory products due to enormous number of mobile device users and rapid growth in adoption of smartphones and tablets. Continual decline of prices of mobile devices is primarily aiding the growth in smartphone and tablet market penetration. Rise in disposable income has revolutionized consumers’ buying and spending trend, especially in the urban areas. Mobile device adoption amongst youth population in the country and their spending pattern provide strong stimulus to the mobile accessories market. Online retailing plays a big part in this growth as well.

Both domestic and foreign mobile accessory companies face tough competition from unbranded products, especially ones imported from China. Although unbranded grey market products are dominating at present, with competitive pricing and availability, majority of the market can potentially belong to branded mobile accessories. Key players operating in the industry are Eon Electric Ltd., Optiemus Infracom Ltd., Callmate (India) Pvt. Ltd., Moftware Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Belkin India Pvt. Ltd., Case Mate India Pvt. Ltd., PNY Technologies Asia Pacific Ltd., and Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Indian government will provide impetus to electronic manufacturing by increasing allocation to various schemes that incentivize domestic production of the goods. This will allow more mobile manufacturing companies to set up production facilities in India, thus having a multiplier effect on manufacturing in the country.

Coverage:

Overview of the mobile accessories market in India and forecasted mobile accessories market size over 2014 to 2026e

Overview of the market segmentation

Market Overview and structure

Value Chain of mobile accessory

Value chain analysis of branded chocolates

Major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major public and private players

Why Buy?

Get a broad understanding of the mobile accessories market in India

Be informed about the trends, distribution channel of mobile accessories market

Understand major competitors’ business, market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Be informed regarding the key areas of opportunity in the mobile accessories market

Make more informed business decisions with the help of insightful recommendations provided to succeed in the mobile accessories

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

