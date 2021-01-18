Global & India Milk Processing Industry Market 2020 Size, Shares | Global Industry Revenue by Top Key Companies –Omnicell, Ossur, Accuray

“

The milk processing market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over FY 2015 to FY 2020. The milk processing industry has traditionally been integral to India’s rural economy, and there are various factors contributing towards its growth. Recently, a number of established FMCG players ventured into the dairy segments through new product launches.

According to our latest research report Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Milk Processing Industry Market, several established milk processing companies are looking to further expand their business and are looking to raise funds through IPOs. This will further aid in the development of the country’s milk processing industry.

Milk Processing Industry in India – Key Growth Factors

Increasing urbanization in the country is bringing more consumers in touch with various processed milk products. This, along with the rising income of Indians, has ensured that the market continues to experience strong growth. Expansion of food and grocery retail outlets to even tier 2 and tier 3 cities is further driving demand as products are more easily available to consumers. Another growth factor is extensive marketing campaigns by companies to educate consumers about the availability and benefits of their products.

Milk Processing Industry in India – Threats and Key Players

The highly perishable nature of most milk products demands for cold storage facilities. However, the lack of proper cold storage and distribution facilities in the country is a major challenge for the industry.

The gap in supply chain is another major problem being faced by the country’s milk processing industry. Moreover, the lack of sufficient feed and fodder in the country implies that production of milk is not at its full capacity.

Some major players in the market include Amrit Corporation Ltd., Anik Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Kwality Ltd. and Creamline Dairy Products Ltd. Currently, several foreign players such as Groupe Lactalis SA, the world’s largest dairy products company, are looking forward to enter the Indian market.

Research methodology

