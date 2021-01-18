Global & India Instant Noodles Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2021 to 2026 | Top Key Players – Nutmeg, Scalable Capital, Wealthify

“

The instant noodles market in India includes three major players namely Nestlé India Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ITC Limited that operate through the brands Maggi, Knorr Soupy Noodles and Yippee respectively.

The instant noodles category in India was first created by Nestlé with the introduction of their Maggi brand during the mid-80’s. Due to its ease of cooking and smart marketing strategies, Maggi soon became a household name in India and has been synonymous with instant noodles ever since. However, in the last seven years, Nestlé has been losing ground to some of the newer players in the Indian instant noodles market. SDMR’s’ market research report Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Instant Noodles Market analyses the shift in the instant noodles market and provides insight into the major competitors, their marketing strategies, and more.

Instant Noodles Market in India Key Growth Factors

According to SDMR’s research, the global demand for instant noodles is expected to reach 145.8 billion packs by 2020, driven by the rising trend of convenience food in emerging markets. India takes a major share of this demand, ranking fifth in terms of the global demand for instant noodles after China, Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam.

Rising disposable income, working couples, inexpensiveness and ease of preparation of instant noodles are the major drivers for growth in the instant noodles market. India also has a large and ever-increasing population of youth and working individuals, who are the key target audiences for packaged foods such as instant noodles and ready-to-eat meals.

The introduction of new variants in flavor, noodle type and packaging, such as sachets and category extension from pouch to cup-noodles, have also played an important role in the growth of the instant noodle market.

Instant Noodles Market in India Threats and Key Players

There has been a spurt in the growth of new entrants in the instant noodles market in India in the recent years, both from the organized and unorganized sector. There’s increasing competition among the players, with price often being the only differentiating factor. Instant noodles have been subject to heightened scrutiny by regulatory bodies. Not too long ago, Nestlé’s Maggi noodles along with other popular brands were temporarily taken off the shelves in India after some reports that suggested that they had traces of lead above the limits set by Indian authorities.

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

