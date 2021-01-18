Global & India Home Insecticides Market Size 2021 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by: Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer (Germany)

The ever-growing need to prevent incidents of insect-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria have driven growth in the home-insecticide market in India. Download the report to get a complete overview of the home insecticide market, including the growth drivers, market size and competitive landscape.

Key Growth factors

Each year, thousands of people are affected by insect-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya in India. To keep homes insect-free and prevent the spread of diseases, home insecticides have become a necessity across Indian households.

There’s also rising awareness about the availability and benefits of different home insecticides, which has further caused a rise in the demand for home insecticides.

Threats and key players

Many consumers link insecticides with health risks and toxic chemicals, which is a major hindrance to its adoption growth. There’s low penetration of branded home insecticides in rural parts of the country, where people still rely on traditional methods such as burning incense sticks and coconut fiber and fumigation with neem leaves. This implies a heavy reliance on urban areas for growth.

Companies have started recognizing the immense potential of untapped rural regions and are coming up with specific promotional activities and campaigns to penetrate these markets.

At the time of writing, Good Knight from Godrej Consumer Products dominates the home insecticide market. Other major players in the market include Dabur India Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Limited, and Acme Organics Private Limited.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the home insecticides market in India and forecasted market size data in terms of value over 2011 to 2020

Trade analysis of home insecticides in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Key recent developments associated with the home insecticides market in India

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

