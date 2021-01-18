Global & India Generic Drugs Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2021–2026| Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg

“

Toronto, Canada: – SDMR’s latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Generic Drugs Market covers the current and future state of the generics market in the country. Demand for generics is expected to increase as patients shift from the more expensive branded drugs to the lower priced generics. Various initiatives from the government to increase the usage of generics instead of branded drugs, wherever possible, are also helping in the growth of the market. Setting up of a large number of Jan Aushadhi stores is making generics more accessible. Moreover, government’s proposal in Jul 2016 whereby physicians would have to mention generic names of drugs instead of names of branded drugs is expected to further boost the market.

Generic drug manufacturers operating in India have a distinct cost advantage when it comes to manufacturing. The low manufacturing costs in the country enable Indian companies to manufacture generic drugs at costs lower than the cost at which companies operating in regulated markets manufacture. Consequently, this has created a huge export opportunity for Indian companies. The US is one of the largest importers of generic drugs from India. Recently, regulatory warnings from foreign regulatory bodies such as the USFDA regarding lapses in product quality and for not adhering to stipulated manufacturing standards have led to a negative perception of generics manufactured in India. The industry, however, realizes the importance of these export markets and is taking remedial steps to ensure that such negative perceptions are removed.

