Global & India Foundry Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2021 to 2026 | Top Key Players – Amway Corporation, Himalaya, Dabur

The Indian foundry industry is a major feeder to various sectors, among which the automobile sector accounts for the largest share. India is the second largest manufacturer of metal castings globally in terms of production volume, after China, producing various metals such as grey iron, ductile iron, steel and aluminum alloys for various applications.

The Indian foundry industry is a major feeder to various sectors, among which the automobile sector accounts for the largest share. India is the second largest manufacturer of metal castings globally in terms of production volume, after China, producing various metals such as grey iron, ductile iron, steel and aluminum alloys for various applications.

According to our latest Market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Foundry Market, India currently has over 4,500 foundries in the small, medium and large scale sectors with around 1500 units having international quality accreditation. Further, the production of castings is expected to grow at CAGR of ~14% during FY 2016 to FY 2022.

Foundry Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Increasing production of light vehicles worldwide is acting as a key growth driver for the global foundry market. The market is set to expand predominantly owing to growing automobile production, growth in end-user segments, strong growth in the MSME sector complimented with the availability of low cost labor, improved technology and production facility upgradation.

Expansion of infrastructure by the Indian Government is expected to generate demand for a wide variety of machinery and equipment which, in turn, will create fresh demand for metal casting industry.

Foundry Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Medium capacity utilization and high input costs of the foundry industry are the basic challenges that are affecting its growth adversely. However, India has witnessed a steep rise in export of casting products during 2013 to 2016. The figures are expected to rise further with the launch of Vision Plan 2020 for the foundry industry, initiated by The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) to recommend the needed initiatives for strong growth and help India emerge as a leading supplier of quality castings to the global market by 2020.

Some of the major players in the industry include Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Tata Metaliks Ltd., Hinduja Foundries Ltd., and DCM Engineering Ltd.

Research methodology

