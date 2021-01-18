Global & India Flexible Packaging Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2021–2026| F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Siemens Healthineers

“

Toronto, Canada: – SDMR’s latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Flexible Packaging Market highlights the overall growth potential of the domestic flexible packaging market. Consumer packaging mainly consists of rigid packaging (~72%) and flexible packaging (28%). The Indian packaging industry is witnessing a gradual shift from rigid to flexible packaging as flexible packages are visually more appealing, cheaper and durable compared to rigid packages. Plastic is the most common form of packaging being used in recent times. It has a dominant share in the Indian packaging market. Currently, the plastics and polymer consumption in India is growing at an average annual rate of ~10%. The benefits of flexible packaging which includes aroma retention, convenient transportation and usage, light weight, strength and barriers against moisture, among others, has led to its greater applications in packing products like tea leaves, snacks, ready to eat and ready to cook foods, cosmetic products and food products.

Changing lifestyle pattern of Indian people is influencing their consumption pattern, which in turn is expected to drive the demand of the domestic flexible packaging market. Some of the notable players in the Indian flexible packaging market include Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., and Garware Polyester Ltd., among others.

Ban on plastic packaging due to environmental concern, lack of packaging machinery and domestic technology is acting as a major growth deterrent of the domestic flexible packaging industry. However, India has witnessed a considerable rise in export of flexible packaging products during FY 2013 to FY 2017. Although the industry comprises both rigid as well as flexible packaging materials, the preference for flexible packaging over its rigid counterpart has been evident with the passage of time. The in-mold label is also gaining popularity within the plastic packaging sector. Indian flexible packaging industry is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~24.3% over the next five years, along with the steady economic growth of the country.

Coverage:

Overview of Indian packaging market – market size, growth forecast and market segmentation

Overview of the Indian flexible packaging market and forecasted market size data in terms of value over FY 2015 to FY 2022

Detailed description of the types of flexible packages available in the Indian market

Overview of the usage of plastic in the packaging industry

Export – Import Scenario of the domestic flexible packaging market

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major players

Why Buy?

Get a clear understanding of the flexible packaging industry in India and market dynamics

Understand the current and future growth potential of the Indian packaging industry in India till FY 2022 and plan strategies to gain from it

Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business plans by understanding factors influencing growth in the industry

Understand your competitors’ business structures, strategies and prospects, and respond accordingly

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

