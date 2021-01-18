Global & India e-Commerce Market Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies

“

Toronto, Canada: –The e-commerce market in India is expected to be worth INR 5,992.1 billion by 2020, according to latest SDMR’s research. Currently, the Indian e-commerce market is dominated by the online travel segment followed by online retail, online financial services and online classifieds market. The online retail segment is the fastest growing category in the Indian e-Commerce market.

Loyalty schemes, promotional offers and deep discounts are some of the most prominent trends in the market. Additionally, changing business models and turning into mainstream online retailers, and consolidation and self-owned brands are some other major trends. The market is also witnessing opening of exclusive online brands opting for a ‘market place’ approach.

E-commerce Market in India – Key Growth Factors

Rapid growth of smartphones and internet connectivity across the country, especially in tier-2 and tier- 3 cities, has given greater access to virtual shopping and e-tailing websites to the tech-savvy generation.

The increasing purchasing power of the Indian population and rise in third-party logistics services or 3PL are emerging as the key growth drivers for e-commerce in the country.

Most importantly, consumers enjoy the ease and comfort associated with e-commerce, which is shaping the growth curve for the entire e-commerce market in India.

E-commerce Market in India – Threats and Key Players

GST or the Goods and Services Tax law will act as a major challenge for Indian e-commerce market. In addition, a majority of players operating in the market are facing dire lack of funds. Raising funds to support daily business operations and online advertising expenses has therefore become a major challenge. Furthermore, the e-commerce market incurs steep losses due to spam orders and orders paid in cash.

Notable e-commerce companies in India include Flipkart, Snapdeal and Amazon India.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the e-commerce market in India and forecasted market size data over 2015 to 2020e

Detailed research of the Indian e-commerce market segments (online travel market, online retail market, online financial services market, online classifieds market and other online services market) – market snapshot, size and growth forecast over 2015 to 2020e

Overview of the Indian e-commerce ecosystem and their associated technologies

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Detailed research of the various e-commerce business models in India

Major mergers and acquisitions in the Indian e-commerce industry (2015-2016)

Market dynamics through major trends and opportunities

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major players

Key recent developments associated with the e-commerce market in India

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

Global & India e-Commerce Market Study Objectives:

This report offers precise study for changing Global & India e-Commerce competitive dynamics.

It serves future looking prospects on various factors driving or constraining Global & India e-Commerce market growth.

It provides a Global & India e-Commerce forecast from 2021-2026 evaluates on the basis of how the market is estimated to grow.

It gives the better understanding of the major Global & India e-Commerce product segments and their future.

Global & India e-Commerce study offers the correct study of changing competitive dynamics and keeps you forward of Global & India e-Commerce competitors.

It guides you in making decisive Global & India e-Commerce business decisions by having overall and updated information on industry and by providing an in-depth study of Global & India e-Commerce market segments.

