Global & India Dishwashing Market Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Adidas AG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE

This SDMR’s report captures the overall domestic dishwashing market in India.

The dishwashing market in India is confined to hand dishwashing, and comprises of products such as bars, liquids, powders, and dishwashing additives. In the recent years, there has been a gradual shift from dishwashing powders and bars to dishwashing liquids. Some of the major brands in this market are Vim, Pril and Exo which have substantial revenue contribution to the industry.

Dishwashing Market in India – Key Growth Factors

SDMR’s forecasts that the dishwashing industry in India has immense potential to grow over the coming years. Increasing focus on healthy lifestyles and growing emphasis on aesthetics, coupled with economic prosperity due to rising disposable income levels has stimulated the demand for new-age dishwashing detergents.

Globally, the dishwashing detergent market is projected to grow rapidly due to innovative packaging, increase in popularity of premium dishwashing detergents and introduction of eco-friendly products.

Dishwashing Market in India – Threats and Key Players

The forecasted growth may be hampered, mainly because of regional and domestic manufacturers entering the competition with low-priced dishwashing bars and dishwashing liquids.

A number of manufacturers are focusing on concentrated ingredients in dishwashing to support lofty marketing claims and push sales volume. Non-regulated, concentrated and harsh corrosive and alkaline ingredients can damage skin texture. This can weaken consumer confidence in branded dishwashing products and affect other players in the long run.

The market has majorly been dominated by organized players like Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

What’s covered in the report?

An overview of the Indian market for dishwashing with current and forecast values and overall growth figure over 2013 to 2020

Evaluation of the competitive landscape and comprehensive company profiles of major players

Analysis of market trends and current scenario

Major opportunity areas for the development of dishwashing market

Qualitative analysis of market drivers and challenges in the industry

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

