Global & India Detergent Market Size by Top Key Manufacturers and Application 2021 with Share, Trend and Growth by Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg

Toronto, Canada: – According to SDMR’s, the detergent market in India is expected to grow from INR 151.89 bn in 2015 to INR 243.04 bn by 2020 at a CAGR of 9.86%.

On the basis of pricing, the organized detergent market can be divided into three categories, such as popular (economy), mid-range and premium. While Hindustan Unilever dominates the high priced premium and mid-range category, Ghari dominates the popular low-priced category.

Laundry Detergent Market in India Key Growth Factors

Rising income growth has led to an increased penetration of washing machines in India’s urban and rural households. This has created a massive opportunity for the laundry detergent industry. In addition, new launches in laundry care are skewed towards high-priced powder detergents and high-quality hand wash detergents targeting urban consumers, which is boosting value growth for the overall detergent market.

Laundry Detergent Market in India Threats and Key Players

High competition in the market coupled with pricing wars is acting as a deterrent to the growth of the industry. Lack of product innovation and differentiation is another challenge for detergent manufacturers in India.

The use of certain chemicals and other toxic elements in detergents can potentially deteriorate purchase intent, which can hamper market growth.

While the laundry detergent industry in India is majorly captured by organized detergent or laundry brands, such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, Rohit Surfactants, Procter & Gamble and Nirma, unorganized local players continue to have a significant market share in rural areas and lower socio-economic groups.

