Global & India Branded Chocolate Market Size 2021 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by: F. Hoffman-La- Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, and Johnson & Johnson

Toronto, Canada: – SDMR’s latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Branded Chocolate Market states that the chocolate market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% between FY 2017 to FY 2022. In the branded chocolate segment, Mondelez India has 65% market share and its closest competitor is Nestle with 20% market share. International brands, such as, Mars and homegrown brand Amul are also gaining momentum in terms of sales and reach in the country. Other prominent players in the industry are ITC, Lotus Chocolate, Parle and Campco. Though milk chocolates account for majority of the revenues, but dark chocolate is also gaining popularity among the Indian consumers.

India has woken up to the fad of chocolate being considered as a gift proposition. While even till few years back traditional sweets / mithai were the only option in delicacy gifting, overt media exposure and smart marketing techniques have positioned chocolates as an alternative. Further, entry of major players in the country has increased the availability of such products. Another feature that works for this sector is the attractive pricing of products which particularly suits the Indian scenario wherein consumers seek economical products. However, factors such as high entry barriers and high excise and import duties pose as impediments towards the sector growth. The major trends identified include emergence of premium chocolates, surfacing of dark chocolates, concept of chocolate boutique, demand for healthy options and entry of retailers and confectioners.

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

