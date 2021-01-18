Global & India Bottled Market Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Swisse, Blackmores, Amway Corporation

“

Toronto, Canada: – The bottled water market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% through 2020. Bottled water in India is essentially purified water that may contain added minerals. Download the report for a complete overview of the bottled water market, including the growth drivers, competitive landscape, and forecasted market size.

The report titled Global “”Global & India Bottled Market”” report gives a proper understanding of worldwide industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Global & India Bottled market on the global and regional level. The report analyses Global & India Bottled market on basis of its attractiveness and investment feasibility. It also presents proper description of every section and emerging industry trends. This will allow the readers to target Global & India Bottled market product specifications, current competitive players in Global & India Bottled market and the market revenue with profitability. Global Industry Analyze Global & India Bottled Market by its type, competitive players, regions and applications of Global & India Bottled market, forecast up to 2026.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1554219?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRFO1554219

Key players in the Indian bottled water market include Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Coca Cola India Pvt. Ltd., Danone Narang Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Dhariwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nourisco Beverages Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd. and Pepsico India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

Key growth factors

Growth in income, consumption, urbanization, and population has driven growth in the Indian bottled water market. The influx of foreign tourists and expats, coupled with product innovation, awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water, and retail market growth, have further augmented the demand growth for bottled water.

Threats and key players

The surplus demand for safe drinking water coupled with low penetration in rural areas, has given rise to spurious bottled water brands in the country. The industry is challenged by surging transportation costs, lack of product differentiation, and increasing use of water purifiers.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has formulated mandatory certification to prevent the entrance of spurious brands. High transportation cost affects the ability to have an inland presence, thereby benefitting only large establishments in India.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the bottled water market in India and estimated bottled water market size over 2013 to 2020

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Overview of the export earnings, modern methods of water purification and distribution of bottled water

Manufacturing process of bottled water

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major public and private players

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the bottled water market in India

Learn about the latest trends, manufacturing process, distribution channels in the bottled water market

Understand major competitors’ business, market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Be informed regarding the key areas of opportunity in the bottled water market

Make more informed business decisions with the help of insightful recommendations provided to succeed in the market

Research methodology

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

Global & India Bottled Market Study Objectives:

This report offers precise study for changing Global & India Bottled competitive dynamics.

It serves future looking prospects on various factors driving or constraining Global & India Bottled market growth.

It provides a Global & India Bottled forecast from 2021-2026 evaluates on the basis of how the market is estimated to grow.

It gives the better understanding of the major Global & India Bottled product segments and their future.

Global & India Bottled study offers the correct study of changing competitive dynamics and keeps you forward of Global & India Bottled competitors.

It guides you in making decisive Global & India Bottled business decisions by having overall and updated information on industry and by providing an in-depth study of Global & India Bottled market segments.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us:

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis. Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact Us:

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com