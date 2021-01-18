Global & India Baby Food Market Size 2021 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by: Goalwise, and FundExpert. ,

“

India’s baby food industry is one of the fastest-growing segments in the Indian baby care market. Download the report to find out the current market trends, key developments and growth drivers of the baby food market in India.

Key growth factors

The increase in per capita income and GDP has led to a growing appetite for premium products, such as instant baby food, in India’s urban segment. Other factors contributing to the double-digit growth of the instant baby food market include the rise in consumption of convenience foods and the population of working women.

Threats and key players

Marketing and promotion of infant food is strictly regulated in India, while myths and skepticism about instant baby food continue to exist. The market is currently cornered by Nestle India Limited. Other players include GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Danone, Bombay Oxygen Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories. The global baby food market, on the other hand, is dominated by five major players namely Mead Johnson, Nestle, Abbott, Danone, and Wyeth.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the instant baby food market in India and forecasted market size data in terms of value over 2015 to 2020

Trade analysis of baby food market in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Why Buy?

Get a broad understanding of the baby food market in India, the market trends, and current state of the sector.

Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

Be informed regarding the key developments in the field of baby food market in India

Understand the business of the competition, the market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Research methodology

Global & India Baby Food Market Study Objectives:

What our report offers:

