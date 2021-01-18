Global & India Automotive Bearings Market Size 2021 by Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by: Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation

“

Toronto, Canada: – The report titled Global “”Global & India Automotive Bearings Market”” report gives a proper understanding of worldwide industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Global & India Automotive Bearings market on the global and regional level. The report analyses Global & India Automotive Bearings market on basis of its attractiveness and investment feasibility. It also presents proper description of every section and emerging industry trends. This will allow the readers to target Global & India Automotive Bearings market product specifications, current competitive players in Global & India Automotive Bearings market and the market revenue with profitability. Global Industry Analyze Global & India Automotive Bearings Market by its type, competitive players, regions and applications of Global & India Automotive Bearings market, forecast up to 2026.

SDMR’s’ latest market research report titled Impact of Covid-19 on Global & India Automotive Bearings Market states that the market for automotive bearings in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% over 2015-2022. Growing exports have encouraged domestic players to manufacture automobiles for meeting the requirements of global customers. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of automotive bearings market in India. Moreover, the technological advancements in the automobile sector have resulted in increased demand for ceramic ball bearings from both OEM as well as replacement market. OEM segment accounts for 65% of the demand in the overall market and the rest comes from replacement segment. Introduction of electro-mechanical features and advanced sensor units have also increased the demand for automotive bearings in the country.

In 2017, the gradual increase in primary raw material prices resulted in an increase in input costs thereby leading to increased prices at the customers’ end. The counterfeit products have negatively impacted the automotive bearings market. The major competitors in the market, such as ABC Bearings Ltd., FAG Bearings Ltd., SKF Bearings, Timken India Ltd. faces intense competition from each other. SKF India Ltd. is the largest bearing manufacturer with a market share of 28.7% followed by FAG Bearings India Ltd., which holds 19.9% of the share.

Overview of the automotive bearings market, and forecasted market size data over FY 2015 to FY 2022e

Trade analysis of automotive bearings in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the automotive bearings market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Key recent developments in the Indian Automotive Bearings Market

Get a broad understanding of the automotive bearings market in India, the dynamics of the market and the current state of the industry

Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

Understand major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator industry.

