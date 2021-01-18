Global & India Air Care Market | Manufacturers Analysis, Market Size, Share, and Future Prospects to 2026 By Top Key Players:Abra, AlphaPoin, Bitfury Group Limited

“

Toronto, Canada: – According to SDMR’s research, the air care market is expected to achieve a CAGR of around 25%, and grow to over INR 15 billion by 2020.

Although the Indian air care category is still nascent with low penetration and involvement, rising disposable incomes have allowed the Indian consumer to make less essential purchases such as air fresheners, air sanitizers and home and car air care products.

The air care market in India has started to evolve since the past couple of years with major brands introducing innovative products and aggressively promoting their offerings through targeted marketing campaigns for middle and high income groups in the country.

Air Care Market in India Key Growth Factors

Car fresheners currently dominate the air care market in India, followed by home and bathroom fresheners. Growing awareness about air care products and the increasing spending power among middle and high income groups are the major reasons for growth in the air care market.

Air Care Market in India Threats and Key Players

Availability of a large number of products and competition in the market are hampering the growth of air care segment.

There’s growing awareness of the use of chemicals and allergens such as benzene, formaldehyde, styrene, and phthalates in air fresheners, which can hamper growth in the market. This, however, provides an opportunity for natural and non-toxic air fresheners and air care products.

Dabur has a long established leadership in air care under its brand Odonil which has continued to enjoy huge popularity among consumers for years. Some of key players in the air care market include Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, and J.K. Helene Curtis Limited.

