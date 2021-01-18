Global & India Agricultural Machinery Market | Manufacturers Analysis, Market Size, Share, and Future Prospects to 2026 By Top Key Players:Abbott diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company

“

The report titled Global "Global & India Agricultural Machinery Market" report gives a proper understanding of worldwide industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Global & India Agricultural Machinery market on the global and regional level. The report analyses Global & India Agricultural Machinery market on basis of its attractiveness and investment feasibility. It also presents proper description of every section and emerging industry trends. This will allow the readers to target Global & India Agricultural Machinery market product specifications, current competitive players in Global & India Agricultural Machinery market and the market revenue with profitability. Global Industry Analyze Global & India Agricultural Machinery Market by its type, competitive players, regions and applications of Global & India Agricultural Machinery market, forecast up to 2026.

Agriculture is an important sector of the Indian economy, with over 70% of the country’s population depending on it as their major source of income. India holds the second position in the world in agricultural production. Currently, India is the largest producer of spices, pulses, milk, tea, cashew and jute, and the second largest producer of wheat, rice, fruits and vegetables, sugarcane, cotton, and oilseeds. In terms of agricultural contribution, some of the most developed states in India are Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

The growth of India’s agriculture sector has also boosted the agricultural machinery market in India. According to SDMR’s research, the Indian agricultural machinery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% to reach INR 769.2 billion by FY 2022.

India is the largest tractor market in the world and the 41-50 HP is the largest selling segment. It accounted for 44% of the total tractor sales in FY 2015. Tractors and power tillers have played a vital role in the overall development of agriculture in the country.

Key growth factors

Government initiatives such as Kisan Credit Card, National Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (NMAM), and Tractor Subsidy Scheme have contributed to the growth of the machinery market. Easy availability and access to low cost credit is another reason for growth in the market. This helps farmers invest in assets, obtain greater yield and income.

Strong governmental regulations on the availability of finance for agricultural mechanization tools, rural development, and high irrigation potential will drive the agricultural farm machinery industry in India.

Threats and key players

High cost of agricultural machines is one of the major challenges hampering the growth of agricultural machinery market in India. Agricultural machines are capital-intensive. As a result, it is a major investment for small and marginal farmers.

The overall land holding in India is fragmented, which is another threat to the market. Fragmentation of land leads to lower productivity levels, as farmers cannot make effective use of machinery on small farms.

Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts, VST, and Force Motors are the major players in the agricultural machinery market in India. To stay competitive, the leading players are increasingly striving to provide innovative, cost-effective, and high-quality services to consumers.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the global and Indian agricultural machinery market, and historical and forecasted market size data

Trade analysis of the agricultural machinery market

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Key recent developments in the Indian agricultural machinery market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Research methodology

