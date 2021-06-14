Global Incident and Emergency Management Industry Analysis Report by WhipsmartMI
The Incident and Emergency Management report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics.
Increasing criminal activities and terrorist attacks, as well as the occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters as a result of ever-changing climate conditions, are expected to propel this market forward.The consulting services segment is expected to account for a larger portion of the market. To prepare for an emergency, solid processes and planning are required. Many businesses offer services such as emergency planning, consulting, and process development. Local, state, and federal governments all provide these services. Companies design, develop, plan, and prepare for natural and man-made disasters, as well as provide end-to-end emergency management consulting services. During the forecast period, the first responder tools segment is expected to grow at a faster rate. All technology devices that assist departments and teams in providing early aid or action during an emergency are referred to as first responder tools. Medical teams, police and security personnel, and fire departments are among the first responders. The market share for fire and HAZMAT solutions is expected to be the largest. Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive materials can all be detected and assessed using the fire and HAZMAT solution. It aids first responders in the detection of contamination caused by hazardous materials. Various companies provide hazardous material monitoring devices in public places that send alerts to EOCs in the event of potential threats. During the forecast period, North America is expected to have the largest market size. The developed economies of North America, such as the United States and Canada, place a strong emphasis on R&D and technology-based innovations. Due to an increase in government spending on emergency and disaster management services to protect people from disasters, the APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the incident and emergency management sector.
Key market players include Honeywell Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, MotoRoLA, Solutions, Siemens, NEC Corporation, Collins Aerospace, IBM, Hexagon, ESRI, Missionmode, Alert Technologies, Everbridge, The Response Group, Juvare, Haystax Technology
The Incident and Emergency Management Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Communication Systems
By Solution
- Web-Based Emergency Management System
- Emergency/Mass Notification System
- Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
- Perimeter Intrusion Detection
- Geospatial
- Fire and Hazmat
By Service
- Consulting
- Emergency Operation Center Design and Integration
- Training and Simulation
- Public Information Services
By Communication System
- First Responder Tools
- Satellite Assisted Equipment
- Vehicle-Ready Gateways
- Emergency Response Radars
By Simulation
- Traffic Simulation Systems
- Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools
- Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools
By Vertical
- Commercial and Industrial
- Education
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Defense and Military
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
