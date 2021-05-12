Global In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market Application ,Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2027

The report on In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market.

The In-Mold electronics (IME) are 50% lighter than standard electronics due to the absence of mechanical buttons and switches. Also, assembly of parts in conventional electronics is a time consuming process that is eliminated in In-Mold electronics. These electronics integrate electronic elements and flexible circuitry into three-dimensional molded plastics.

The increase in penetration of In-Mold electronics is expected to boost the global In-Mold electronics market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for energy efficient electronics will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in the use of consumer electronic devices which is expected to propel the global In-Mold electronics (IME) market growth. Moreover, the increase in per capita income of individuals will support the market growth. The In-Mold electronics find their application in various industries such as automotive, medical devices, home appliances, retail, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics.

High manufacturing cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global In-Mold electronics market growth during this forecast period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Butler Technologies, Inc, DuraTech Industries, YOMURA, TactoTek Oy, Nissha Co., Ltd., InMold Solutions, Golden Valley Products, GenesInk, Eastprint Incorporated, DuraTech Industries, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Carbon Conductive Ink

Silver Conductive Ink

Others

By Application

Building & Automation

Automotive

Consumer Products

Wearable

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

