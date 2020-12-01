Global Implantable Pulse Generators Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2026||Synapse Biomedical Inc.; Cyberonics, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Dextronix, Inc.; CorMedix Inc

Implantable pulse generators market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in technology and modernization of product offerings, resulting in usage of ceramics as an alternative to metals as they provide better compatibility in patients.
The worldwide Implantable Pulse Generators market report characterizes CAGR esteem change during the estimate time of 2020-2026 for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restrictions for the Implantable Pulse Generators market that are gotten with the assistance of SWOT investigation, and furthermore shows all the ongoing turns of events, item dispatches, joint endeavors, consolidations and acquisitions by the few central participants and brands with their fundamental organization profiles, that are driving the market. It is the most fitting, normal and honorable statistical surveying report furnished with a dedication and understanding of business needs. Implantable Pulse Generators is the most encouraging statistical surveying report which has been organized in the manner foreseen.
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, Impulse Dynamics announced that they had received US FDA approval for their implantable pulse generator, “Optimizer Smart System”. This approval will help the company in providing an effective CCM therapy delivering medical device in heart failure patients who cannot undergo CRT.
In October 2018, Heraeus Holding announced that its business division Heraeus Medical Components had agreed to acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies along with their subsidiary PhysioTest. This acquisition will enable Heraeus to provide a wider level of product offerings and enhance its production capabilities of medical devices particularly in the neuromodulation segment.
Market Drivers
Increasing rate of chronic diseases globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market
Higher effectiveness of therapy systems with the adoption in usage of these medical devices is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
Ease of installation of these implants resulting in shorter operating is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraint
Requirement of replacement surgeries of these implantable medical devices whether to replace the whole device or the batteries after a certain period of time; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Implantable Pulse Generators Market
By Product Type
Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers
Implantable Defibrillators
Cochlear Implants
Implantable Nerve Stimulators (FES)
Limb Function Stimulation
Bladder Stimulators
Sphincter Stimulators
Diaphragm Stimulators
Analgesia
Implantable Infusion Pumps
Implantable Active Monitoring Devices
By Application
Neurovascular Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Orthopedic
By End-Users
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Settings
Clinics
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Features of the Report
- Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands
- Key parameters which are driving the market
- Key trends of the market
- Challenges of market growth
- What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants
- Market volume
