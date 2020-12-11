Global Impact Of Covid-19 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market 2020-2025 IBM Corporation, Appsee, Swrve, TUNE, Localytics, Amplitude, AppDynamics
The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is estimated to be valued at USD 63.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025.
Extensive utilization of services and data concerning mobile devices that is live-streaming and commerce based is further accentuating the growth of MVNO market across the globe.
There are several mobile network operators realizing significant investment from key players in order to progress and maintain prevailing infrastructure, which is the key factor driving the growth of the MVNO market, globally. Furthermore, increasing adoption of advanced devices along with enhancing the speed of the network is another factor that is pertaining towards the growth of the global MVNO market.
On the basis of type, the MVNO market is segmented into discount, media, business, retail, roaming, migrant, M2M and telecom. Among these segments, M2M segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing cellular connectivity across the globe, and increasing adoption of connecting devices.
On the basis of the operation model, the MVNO market is segmented into reseller MVNO, full MVNO and service operator MVNO. Among these segments, service operator MVNO is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as it offers immense revenue network growth opportunities for enterprises by setting tariffs independent of retail prices.
On the basis of end-user, the MVNO market is segmented into consumer and enterprise. Among these two segments, enterprises segment is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period as these networks are operators find enterprise market lucrative due to the high compliance and long-term relationship with the enterprises.
The key players operating in the global MVNO market include IBM Corporation, Appsee, Swrve, TUNE, Localytics, Amplitude, AppDynamics, Heap, AppsFlyer, Mixpanel, App Annie, Taplytics, Apptentive, Kochava, MOENGAGE, and CleverTap.
Global MVNO Market Coverage
Type Insight and Forecast 2015–2025
- Discount
- Media
- Business
- Retail
- Roaming
- Migrant
- M2M
- Telecom
Operation Model Insight and Forecast 2015–2025
- Reseller MVNO
- Full MVNO
- Service Operator MVNO
End User Insight and Forecast 2015–2025
- Consumer
- Enterprise
