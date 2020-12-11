Global Impact Of Covid-19 AI in cyber security Market 2020-2025 Juniper Networks, Inc., Amazon, Inc., Intel Corporation, RSA Security LLC

The global AI in cyber security market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025). Different technologies including natural language processing, machine learning, and image processing are majorly contributing to the AI in Cyber Security market size. The market has witnessed significant demand for these technologies and services over the last few years due to increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT), vulnerability of systems connected to Wi-Fi networks, and increasing number of cyber-attacks.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology

Based on technology, the AI in cyber security market is categorized into natural language processing, speech recognition, machine learning, and image processing, of which machine learning technology holds the largest share in the AI in cyber security market, globally. The machine learning technology offers rapid analysis, prediction and processing of data from unlimited number of sources and also helps in analyzing user behavior and interpret them, which makes it’s the most utilized technology for AI in cyber security market.

Insight by Service Type

On the basis of security type, the market is segmented into Identity and access security services, network security services, cloud security services, data security services, and others. Of all, the AI for cloud cyber security services is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The primary factors responsible for the fastest growth of AI in cyber security services market are the increasing number of or large enterprises using cloud platform for data repository and as servers, which makes it vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Insight Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into firewall, distributed denial of services, anomaly detection, web filtering, intrusion detection, and data loss prevention. The AI in cyber security market size is the largest for anomaly detection due to the increasing number of financial and banking frauds and mounting number of cyber-attacks. Different organizations especially banking and finance organizations require identification of any suspicious activities which might lead to possible fraud or cyber-attack, therefore they implement AI for cyber security to track any intrusion or fraud.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Juniper Networks, Inc., Amazon, Inc., Intel Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Inc., FireEye, Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., and Symantec Corporation are some of the key players offering solutions and services for AI in cybersecurity.

