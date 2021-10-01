Global Immunoglobulins Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global immunoglobulins market is expected to grow from $12.89 billion in 2020 to $14.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The change in growth trend of the immunoglobulins market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The immunoglobulins market is expected to reach $19.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The immunoglobulins market consists of sales of immunoglobulins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the level of types of antibodies in the blood. Immunoglobulins or antibodies are glycoprotein molecules generated by plasma cells (white blood cells). They are an important aspect of the immune response because they recognize and bind to certain antigens, such as bacteria or viruses, and help to destroy them.

The immunoglobulins market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the immunoglobulins market are Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Octapharma, China Biologic Products Inc., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB group, Biotest AG, Sanquin, ADMA Biologics, Option Care Enterprises, and Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co. Ltd.

The global immunoglobulins market is segmented –

1) By Product: IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, IgD

2) By Mode Of Delivery: Intravenous, Subcutaneous

3) By Application: Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Others.

The immunoglobulins market report describes and explains the global immunoglobulins market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The immunoglobulins report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global immunoglobulins market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global immunoglobulins market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

