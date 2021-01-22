Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market || keyplayers DiaSorin S.p.A., Roche Diagnostics, and Bio-Rad: Company.

Immunofluorescence is light microscopy technique that involves a fluorescence microscope and usually applied to microbiological samples. It allows visualization of molecules through the samples. This is based on use of specific antibodies which have been chemically conjugated to fluorescent dyes.

Global immunofluorescence analyzer market is expected to show a good growth over the forecast period owing to launches of novel products by key players in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Quidel Corporation received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Sofia Lyme FIA to be used with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer for the rapid differential detection of human IgM and IgG antibodies to Borreliaburgdorferi from serum and plasma specimens from patients suspected of B. burgdorferi infection.

Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market, By Product Type, 2018 – 2028, (US$ Mn) Introduction Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2018 — 2028 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2028 Segment Trends

Chemiluminescence (CLI) Analyzers Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Enzyme Immunoassay Instruments Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Radioimmunoassay Analyzers Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Systems Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Multiplexed Assay Systems Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market, By Application, 2018 – 2028, (US$ Mn) Introduction Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2018 — 2028 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2028 Segment Trends

Cancer Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Endocrinology Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Infectious Diseases Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Cardiovascular Diseases Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Autoimmune Diseases Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Others Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028



Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market, By End User, 2018 – 2028, (US$ Mn)