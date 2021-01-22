Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market || keyplayers DiaSorin S.p.A., Roche Diagnostics, and Bio-Rad: Company.
Immunofluorescence is light microscopy technique that involves a fluorescence microscope and usually applied to microbiological samples. It allows visualization of molecules through the samples. This is based on use of specific antibodies which have been chemically conjugated to fluorescent dyes.
Global immunofluorescence analyzer market is expected to show a good growth over the forecast period owing to launches of novel products by key players in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Quidel Corporation received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Sofia Lyme FIA to be used with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer for the rapid differential detection of human IgM and IgG antibodies to Borreliaburgdorferi from serum and plasma specimens from patients suspected of B. burgdorferi infection.
- Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market, By Product Type, 2018 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2018 — 2028
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2028
- Segment Trends
- Chemiluminescence (CLI) Analyzers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Enzyme Immunoassay Instruments
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Radioimmunoassay Analyzers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Systems
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Multiplexed Assay Systems
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Introduction
- Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market, By Application, 2018 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2018 — 2028
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2028
- Segment Trends
- Cancer
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Endocrinology
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Infectious Diseases
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Introduction
- Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market, By End User, 2018 – 2028, (US$ Mn)
-
- Introduction
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2018 — 2028
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2028
- Segment Trends
- Hospital
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Pharmaceutical& Biotechnology Companies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028
-
-
- Company Profiles
o Thermo Fisher Scientific
-
-
-
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Business Strategies Overview
-
-
o bioMerieux S.A.
o Abbott Laboratories
o Siemens Healthcare
o EMD Millipore
o DiaSorin S.p.A.
o Roche Diagnostics
o Bio-Rad: Company
-
- Introduction