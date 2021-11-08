Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global immunity boosting food products market reached a value of nearly $830,302.0 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to nearly to reach $1,056,384.7 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to nearly $ 1,222,018.0 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $1,710,772.8 million by 2030.

The immunity boosting food products market consists of sales of immunity-boosting food and beverages, and food supplements and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture/produce immunity-boosting food and beverage products and food supplements used to boost the body’s immune system.

The immunity boosting food products market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the immunity boosting food products market are Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Dole Food Company, Inc., Olam International

The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by product type, distribution channel and by form.

By Type Of Product – The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by product type into

a. Herbs & Spices

b. Nuts & Seeds

c. Fruits & Vegetables

d. Dairy-Based Products

e. Probiotics and Prebiotics

f. Food Supplements

g. Others

By Distribution Channel – The immunity boosting food products market is also segmented by distribution channel into

a. Store-Based

b. Non-Store-Based

By Form – The immunity boosting food products market is also segmented by form into

a. Tablets

b. Capsules

c. Powder

d. Liquid

e. Fresh Food

f. Chilled/Frozen

g. Canned

h. Dried Food

i. Other Forms

The immunity boosting food products market report describes and explains the global immunity boosting food products market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The immunity boosting food products report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global immunity boosting food products market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global immunity boosting food products market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

