Global Immune Health Supplements Market to Grow at Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period -Persistence Market Research

Herbal supplements, with their natural and plant-based ingredients, and consumed to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Consumers across the world are specifically approaching herbal medicines or supplements due to the fact that they are directly available from natural sources. Worldwide, the sales of herbal supplements are witnessing a rapid increase, due to growing consumer demand for natural products.

Herbal immunity booster supplements, which are formed by using medicinal plants such as turmeric, elderberry, ginger, garlic, ginseng, açaí, and many others, are the preferred choice of consumers. This has led to increased product launches by the herbal supplement manufacturers across the world.

In September 2018 , AlchemLife, a herbal supplement producer, launched Phytorelief-CC, a turmeric-based gummy tablet meant to boost immunity.

AlliBiotic CF Softgel, a product of NOW Health Group, INC., is a herbal combination formulated to fight against the symptoms of influenza, flu, and common cold, and lead to a healthy immune system.

The global immune health supplements market has observed steady growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, at a steady CAGR of more than 4%.

Key Takeaways from Immune Health Supplements Market Study

Private label manufacturers are keen to establish their own brands in the highly fragmented dietary supplement industry. Customizable formulations by private label supplement manufacturers is a growing trend. Moreover, private label products are becoming the new economic alternatives for consumers as compared to multinational supplement brands.

On the basis of sales channel, online retail sales of immune health supplements are expected to exhibit the highest value CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to rising Internet penetration and increasing trend of online retail in emerging countries.

By form, the tablets segment accounts for the largest value share in the global immune health supplements market. Consumers are more familiar with immune health supplement tablets than any other form. However, it is expected that the capsules segment will witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for immunity-boosting products is the core factor that is aiding the growth of the global immune health supplements market across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a minimal negative impact on the global immune health supplements market; in fact, sales will increase with more individuals seeking to boost their immunity against infectious diseases,” says a PMR analyst.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

The global immune health supplements market is highly fragmented in nature. Key manufacturers are keen on strengthening their positions in the market, but with the high level of competition, the best possible way is through mergers and acquisitions. Another major strategy being adopted by prominent players are new product development by investing more on research & development activities. Additionally, manufacturers are also emphasizing toward offering herbal immune health supplement products due to growing consumer preference toward herbal and plant-based nutrition. Manufacturers in the immune health supplements market space are also targeting emerging countries where the consumption of dietary supplement products is rising exponentially.

