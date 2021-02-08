Global Immune Health Supplement Market: Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis till 2030

The global immune health supplement market accounted for 17.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 33.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%.

The report “Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Ingredients (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal/Botanical Extracts, Omega 3 fatty Acids, Amino Acids, Probiotics, and Others), By Form (Capsule, Tablets, Powder, and Liquid), By Source (Plant-based, and Animal-based), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacy, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In April 2017, Solaray Inc., a dietary supplement manufacturer, launched the Liposomal turmeric root extract with non-GMO and vegan properties. The product also has no fillers, blinders, or excipients. It offers several benefits, including immune support, anti-inflammatory properties, and others.

In February 2019, an Australian wellness brand, Swisse, launched Vitamin C Manuka honey chewing tablets. The product also contains lemon and acerola cherry extract that supports the immune system.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global immune health supplement market accounted for 17.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 33.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of ingredients, form, source, distribution channel and region.

Depending on source, the animal-based segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to it provides complete nutrition.

Depending on distribution channel, the online segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to rise in popularity of e-commerce websites among consumers across the globe.

By region, The European region is dominating the immune health supplements market followed by the Asia Pacific. The increasing rate of gut related diseases in the European countries like Germany and France has uplifted the demand for immune health supplements in this region, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the review period.

