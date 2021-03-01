Global Image Recognition Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Investments, Solutions, Challenges & Opportunities – Google, Catchroom, Hitachi, Honeywell International Ltutech

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Image Recognition market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Image Recognition market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Image Recognition market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Image Recognition market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Google Inc., Catchroom, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Ltutech and more – all the leading players operating in the global Image Recognition market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Image Recognition Market is valued approximately at USD 22.76 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Image recognition is the ability of the software that identifies images, places, objects, writings and others. It performs various tasks such as self-driving cars, image content search, labeling the content of images with meta-tags, and guiding autonomous robots. Principally image recognition follows machine learning technique which needs deep understanding of algorithms. Rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence, due to rise of cyber-attacks in industries such as manufacturing, financial service, insurance and BFSI industries. There was a sharp increase of cyber-attacks during 2010-2018 period, 40,000 and above cases were registered in just five days according to the Maharashtra state police and NDTV.For instance, according to Statista report the global AI software market is expected to grow approximately 54 percent year-on-year in year 2020 reaching a forecast size of 22.6 billion U.S. dollars. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Image Recognition Market across the globe. Moreover, various businesses are shifting towards digitization to transform the business processes around the world, are also some of the key factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost involved in manufacturing Image Recognition devicesis one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Image Recognition Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to adoption of technology at faster rate in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing increase in merging of artificial intelligence with image recognition,

Major market player included in this report are:

Google Inc.

Catchroom

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

LTUTech

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Slyce Acquisition Inc.

Wikitude GmbH.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Scanning and Imaging

Security and Surveillance

Image Search

By Deployment mode

cloud

On-premises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Image Recognition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Image Recognition market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Image Recognition market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Image Recognition market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Image Recognition market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Image Recognition Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Image Recognition Market, By Components, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Image Recognition Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.4. Image Recognition Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Image Recognition Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Image Recognition Market Dynamics

3.1. Image Recognition Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Image Recognition Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Image Recognition Market, By Components

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Image Recognition Market By Components, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts By Components 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global Image Recognition Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Image Recognition Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

6.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Scanning And Imaging

6.4.2. Security And Surveillance

6.4.3. Image Search

Chapter 7. Global Image Recognition Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Image Recognition Market By Deployment Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts By Deployment Mode 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

7.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Cloud

7.4.2. On-Premises

Chapter 8. Global Image Recognition Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Image Recognition Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Image Recognition Market

8.2.1. U.S. Image Recognition Market

8.2.1.1. Components Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Deployment Mode Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Image Recognition Market

8.3. Europe Image Recognition Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Image Recognition Market

8.3.2. Germany Image Recognition Market

8.3.3. France Image Recognition Market

8.3.4. Spain Image Recognition Market

8.3.5. Italy Image Recognition Market

8.3.6. Rest Of Europe Image Recognition Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Image Recognition Market

8.4.2. India Image Recognition Market

8.4.3. Japan Image Recognition Market

8.4.4. Australia Image Recognition Market

8.4.5. South Korea Image Recognition Market

8.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Image Recognition Market

8.5. Latin America Image Recognition Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Image Recognition Market

8.5.2. Mexico Image Recognition Market

8.6. Rest Of The World Image Recognition Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Google Inc.

9.2.3. Catchroom

9.2.4. Hitachi, Ltd.

9.2.5. Honeywell International Inc

9.2.6. Ltutech

9.2.7. Nec Corporation

9.2.8. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.2.9. Slyce Acquisition Inc.

9.2.10. Wikitude Gmbh.

9.2.11. Nec Corporation

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

