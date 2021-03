Global Image Guided Therapy Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry With the Details of Influence Factors

This Global Image Guided Therapy Market research report includes the profiles of the key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, this Global Image Guided Therapy Market report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as whole. It also analyzes the key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. It analyzes the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, drivers, industry specific challenges and obstacles. Key manufactures of the market are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio and other details during forecast year.

This Global Image Guided Therapy Market report elaborates the industry overview. Various definitions and classifications of the industry applications and chain structure are given in the report. It focuses on the current trends, financial overview of industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insight and market dynamics. Company profiles are deeply examined on the basis of the global market share, size and revenue. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of market.

Global Image Guided Therapy Market By Product (Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Others), Application (Oncology, Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Others), End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Image Guided Therapy Market

Global image guided therapy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be attributed to technological innovation.

Competitive Analysis:

Global image guided therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares Image guided therapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global image guided therapy market are: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Analogic Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, XinRay Systems, C-RAD, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, Isoray Inc, Mevion Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG among others.

Market Definition: Global Image Guided Therapy Market

The practice of using medical imaging to organize, implement and evaluate therapeutic interventions and surgical procedures is image-guided treatment. Using image-guided treatment systems, surgeries can be produced more accurate and less invasive. On the other side, picture-guided treatment systems control minimally invasive surgeries. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Ultrasonography (US), and Computed Tomography (CT) are the most commonly used imaging methods.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of chronic disease such as cancer is driving the market growth

Increasing in the number of initiatives for cancer radiotherapy is boosting the market

Rising preference for minimally therapies is also propel the growth of this market

Increasing investments by private companies to develop these systems is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Market Restraint

High cost associated to therapy systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled professional in developing countries can restrain the market demand

Stringent regulations of procedures is also expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Image Guided Therapy Market

By Product

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology and Electrophysiology

Neurosurgery

Urology

Others

By End User

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. a key leader in health technology launched a unique concept of mixed reality developed together with Microsoft Corp. for the operation room of the future. Based on Philips knowledge in image guided therapy and Microsoft HoloLens 2 holographic computing platform, both companies presented innovative technological application for image-guided minimally invasive therapies

In June 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Spectranetics. As per the agreement company paid USD 2.05 billion to Spectranetics. By this acquisition company strengthen its business in image guided therapy business group

