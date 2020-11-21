Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities And Forecast 2026 |Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES

Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of per capita healthcare expenditure.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.

Key points for analysis

To get a comprehensive overview of the Image-Guided Radiation Therapy market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Image-Guided Radiation Therapy is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market

By Type

(Soft-Tissue Imaging, Lung MRI, Simplifying Cardiac MRI, Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans, Silent MRI Scanning, Others),

Application

(Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others),

Technology

(Radiation-Based System, Non-Radiation Based System, Others),

Devices

(X-Ray CT, MRI, PET, Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Smart Cancer Centers, Research Institutes, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.

In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform”. The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally

Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

