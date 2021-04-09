Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market Emerging Trends and Prospects 2026 with Leading Vendors:XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Image-Guided Radiation Therapy report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Image-Guided Radiation Therapy report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Image-Guided Radiation Therapy report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of per capita healthcare expenditure.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.

In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform”. The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally

Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Objective of the Report

To identify key players operating in the Image-Guided Radiation Therapy market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Image-Guided Radiation Therapy market and submarkets. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market

By Type

(Soft-Tissue Imaging, Lung MRI, Simplifying Cardiac MRI, Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans, Silent MRI Scanning, Others),

Application

(Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others),

Technology

(Radiation-Based System, Non-Radiation Based System, Others),

Devices

(X-Ray CT, MRI, PET, Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Smart Cancer Centers, Research Institutes, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Focal point of the report

To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026. It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow Strategies of key players and product offerings

