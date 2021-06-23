Global Image-Guided Biopsy Market Status, Business Trends, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2028||Analogic Corporation., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab, Medtronic

Global Image-Guided Biopsy market analysis document gives a wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the healthcare industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2021-2028. The winning Image-Guided Biopsy report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

The image-guided biopsy market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.49% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3,063.03 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on image-guided biopsy market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in the prevalence of cancer globally is escalating the growth of image-guided biopsy market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the image- guided biopsy market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Analogic Corporation., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Pvt. Ltd., Stryker, Hologic, Inc.

The core objectives of this report are:

To analyze the status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market factors, and key players in the global image-guided biopsy market.

To present the development of image-guided biopsy market in the United States, Europe, and China.

To summarize the key players tactically and analyze their development plans and strategies comprehensively.

To reveal and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

To discuss the future aspects impacting the global image-guided biopsy market in every possible way.

To study the competition of market providers based on the factors such as innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion, and distribution.

To gather the most important data from the research while arranging it in a proper manner so that the analysis is more efficient and effective.

Image-Guided Biopsy Therapy Market Scope and Market Size

The image-guided biopsy market is segmented on the basis of technology, process and end- user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the image-guided biopsy market is segmented into x- ray, ultrasound, mammograpy, CT and MRI.

On the basis of process, the image-guided biopsy market is segmented into fine needle, core needle and vacuum- assisted biopsy.

On the basis of end- user, the image-guided biopsy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and research and academic institutes.

Market Drivers:

Rising ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraint:

High price of the image- guided biopsy is restraining the growth of this market

