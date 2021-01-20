Global Image-Guided Biopsy Market Analysis 2021 -2027 : Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Analogic Corporation

The report on global Image-Guided Biopsy Market covers major technological, scientific and economic developments in industrial, pharmaceutical and high technology organizations scenario of the Image-Guided Biopsy market along with latest drivers and trends, and overall environment of the market. This business intelligence study also includes new growth avenues created during the outbreak of Covid-19 and its impact on the said market. The Image-Guided Biopsy market analysis report provides a broader view of the market that lets businesses benchmark other unfocused companies. The market research report helps to success that includes likes and dislikes of a specific market segment in a certain geographical area, their expectations, and readiness etc. Similarly, this market report is useful to learn more about the target market and understand the various factors involved in the buying decisions.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Analogic Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Brainlab

Medtronic

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Image-Guided Biopsy Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the global economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain.

In today's fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly.

Image-Guided Biopsy Market Segmentation:

Technology Analysis of Image-Guided Biopsy Market

X- ray

Ultrasound

Mammograpy

CT

MRI

Process Analysis of Image-Guided Biopsy Market

Fine Needle

Core Needle

Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, IZI Medical Products, LLC announced that they have acquired Cook Medical’s soft tissue biopsy and breast localization needle assets. IZI is mainly focusing on diagnostic and therapeutic areas with imaging modalities and this acquisition will help them to create better relations with clinicians and physicians who performing the surgeries. It will also help the company to expand their business and sales worldwide.

In April 2016, Hologic Inc, announced that they have received FDA clearance for their Affirm prone biopsy system which is the first biopsy system that has 2D and 3D imaging guided Breast biopsies. The main of the launch is to provide innovative solutions to the patient so that they can get better treatment and experience. This also helps the company to expand their breast biopsy portfolio and also healthcare centers to provide minimally invasive breast biopsies.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the Global Image-Guided Biopsy Market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Image-Guided Biopsy Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Image-Guided Biopsy Market Scope and Market Size

Image- guided biopsy uses imaging technologies so that they can analyze inside the body. They usually use MIR, CT, ultrasound and x-ray for this technique. This helps the doctor to get the sample of the suspicious cell easily by inserting the needle into the best position. It is one of the best ways to collect samples as it avoids unnecessary injuries.

Market Drivers:

Rising ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraint:

High price of the image- guided biopsy is restraining the growth of this market

Image-Guided Biopsy Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

