Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 21,655.94 million by 2028. Growing demand for research and development activities is acting as major factor for the growth of the identity verification market. Identity verification refers to the services and solutions which are used to verify the authenticity of physical identity of a person or their documents such as a driver’s license, passport or a nationally issued identity document and others. Identity verification is an important process which ensures a person’s identity matches the one that is supposed to be. The rising fraudulent activities and identity theft, creates a need to adopt identity verification solutions and acts as a major driving factor for the growth of the identity verification market. Identity verification service requires high implementation cost due to which small and medium enterprises hardly afford for their business lines which is restraining the identity verification market growth. Increasing usage of BYOD ultimately increases the adoption of identity verification solutions and acts as an opportunity for identity verification market growth. Identity verification deals with numerous varieties of ID documents and it became so difficult to maintain these numerous documents and hence acts as a major challenge for the growth of identity verification market. (a subsidiary of Experian plc), LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Thales Group, ZIGNSEC AB, AccuraTechnolabs, GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Precise Biometrics AB, Finansiell ID-Teknik BID AB, IDEMIA, Equifax, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., PENNEO A/S, Jumio, Acuant, Inc., TransUnion LLC, Authenteq, Onfido, ForgeRock, Okta, Stripe and Ping Identity among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately. The U.S. dominates the identity verification market owing to the huge presence of most technologically advanced leaders in the market for providing cutting edge technology which is contributing to the growth of the country. However, Germany has growing fraudulent activities and identity theft, digitalization and rising digital payments activities which is contributing to the growth of the country across the Europe. In Asia-Pacific identity verification market, China is dominating the market due to increasing adoption of identity verifications and BYOD trend which is contributing to the growth of the market in China. The data analysis present in the Identity Verification’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. 5. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Identity Verification’ Market business. Global Identity Verification Market Scope and Market Size The identity verification market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets. • On the basis of component, the identity verification market is segmented into solution and services. In 2021, solution segment held larger share in the identity verification market owing to factors such as shift toward digital transformation by various industries, increasing need to fight against data breach and fraud, surging government support toward data protection laws and regulations, requisite to fulfil KYC and AML compliance and easy on boarding of customers as well as employees. • On the basis of type, the identity verification market has been segmented into non-biometrics and biometrics. In 2021, biometrics segment held larger share in the identity verification market due to factors such as increasing smartphone penetration in merging countries and growing use of fingerprint identification, increased security of protected data, improved authentication security to combat new threats, surging dependency on digital technologies, enhanced customer satisfaction and rising trend for contactless biometric solutions. • On the basis of deployment mode, the identity verification market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2021, on-premise segment held larger share in the identity verification market as government and defense sector along various financial institutions prefer to use on-premise identity solutions, due to security policy restrictions, data sharing and availability of budget to invest in infrastructure. Based on regions, the Identity Verification Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Identity Verification Market: Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Identity Verification Market Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Identity Verification Market. Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards Chapter 4: Presenting Identity Verification Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis. Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018 Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Identity Verification Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions. Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source 