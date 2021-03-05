Global Identity Verification Market CAGR of 15.7 for 2019-2030 : Includes Latest Key Development and Market Dynamics till 2030

Index Markets Research evaluates the general Identity Verification Market report and explains the central information nearby incredibly basic experiences identified with the current market status. It presents confirmed information and encounters on the penchants and overhauls in by and large Markets. It likewise incorporates assembling, cutoff points and progresses, and volatile development of the market. This Report covers the creators data, including: shipment, revenue, value, net advantage, talk with record, business movement, etc, these data help the buyer consider the competitors better. This report also covers all the districts and countries of the world, which shows a nearby improvement status, including market size, volume and worth, similarly as worth data. The investigation by then depicts the drivers and constraints for the market nearby the effect they have on the premium throughout the check time span.The report shows the models and innovative advancement consistent in the business. The overall Market report explains the fundamental data close by amazingly huge encounters related to the current market status.The report similarly presents the eminent, current and expected future market size, position, of the industry.The report moreover includes mechanical movements and thing progressions that drive market needs. The report contains a separated analysis of the huge parts keeping watch, similarly as their business layout, advancement plans and philosophies. The report further demonstrates the looming difficulties, restrictions and novel open doorways watching out and directs the approaching troubles, limitations and novel open entryways on the lookout.

Market Highlights:

Identity Verification Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 15.7% in 2030.

Identity Verification Market to surpass USD 17.63 billion by 2030 from USD 7.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 15.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Due to the increasing number of identity threats related to fraud, the Identity Verification Market is experiencing significant growth, and the rise of data breaches is the key factor contributing to market growth.

In this report, Index Markets Research talks about the Global and China mechanical arrangements, financial climate, and the effect of Coronavirus on the Identity Verification and its expense structure. The market report decides the main organizations, the top brands and offers key analysis of key factors that sway the market think about regulatory, designation, or evaluating issues. With subjective and quantitative investigation, we assist you with careful and extensive exploration on the worldwide Market. We have additionally centered around SWOT, PESTLE, and Porters Five Forces analysis of the worldwide Market.The experts who have wrote the report took a one of a kind and industry-best exploration and investigation approach for a top to bottom investigation of the worldwide market. The entirety of the discoveries, information, and insight gave in the report are approved and revalidated with the assistance of trustworthy sources. The Global Market report gives a thorough investigation of their item possessions to investigate the product and applications they focus on while working in the worldwide Market.

Product Overview:

Identity Verification is the method of delivering security solutions in order to guarantee an individual’s unique identity verification and authentication. Security solutions provide physical documents in real-time, such as biometrics for artificial intelligence, voice recognition systems and many others.

Identity Verification Market: Segments

SMEs segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Identity Verification Market is segmented by Organization Size as SMEs and Large enterprises. The solutions segment is further bifurcated into consulting and training. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted by Large enterprises segment. Due to the presence of a large number of access points due to numerous divisions and massive organizational scale, large organizations are vulnerable to cyber-attacks of their subsidiaries/departments may often have their own IT security operation centers to track and handle cyber threats and security warnings across large organizations. In particular, SMEs are implementing identity authentication technologies and services that resolve enforcement responsibilities and fraud-related risks.

Identity Verification Market: Market Dynamics

1.Drivers

Rising cyber-attacks and growing security concerns

It is expected that the rising complexity of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions will have a profound effect on the overall management of an enterprise’s security ecosystem. Furthermore, the alarming rise in the number of cyber security incidents has contributed to an increased need for comprehensive security solutions across organizations.

2.Restrain

High Cost During the Adoption of Identity Verification Solutions

The pricing of identity verification solutions and services is determined on the basis of a few variables, such as verification costs, linguistics, storage of data and technical support. Maximum firms offer pricing per verification on a monthly and annual basis that includes a limited number of ID verification tests. In certain instances of an annual package, some vendors often have adjustable pricing through check.

Identity Verification Market: Key Players

Authenteq

Equifax Inc.

Experian Plc.

IDEMIA

iDenfy

IDMERIT

Jumio

LexisNexis

Mitek Systems, Inc.

Onfido

Shufti Pro Limited

TransUnion LLC.

Trulioo

Thales Group (Gemalto)

Identity Verification Market: Regions

Identity Verification Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Identity Verification Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and as it is a technologically advanced region with a high number of early adopters and the involvement of major market players, it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future. The demand for identity authentication markets is expected to be driven by factors such as the growth of government initiatives such as smart infrastructure, smart cities, digital identity-based driver’s licenses and increasing integration of various technologies such as AI, ML, and blockchain, to protect digital identities. During the forecast era, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the fastest growing area with the highest CAGR, as it becomes technologically prepared with the early adoption of new technologies. Factors such as government measures to tackle identity-related fraud, in particular to improve eKYC for identity verification, such as country-initiated enforcement legislation, growing demand for cloud-based identity verification, increasing identity, etc.

Identity Verification Market report also contains analysis on:

Identity Verification Market Segments:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Type:

Biometrics

Non- Biometrics

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail and eCommerce

IT & ITeS

Energy and Utilities

Others

Industry Analysis:

Identity Verification Market Dynamics

Identity Verification Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

