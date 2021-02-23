Global identity theft protection services market is expected to reach US$ 8522.07 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due to increasing digital payments and E-commerce transactions.

Financial fraud has grown substantially in the last few years. Growing adoption of smartphones and increased internet penetration led to the adoption of digital banking by the consumers. Credit card frauds are increasing nowadays due to increasing dependence on internet-based financial transactions because of the factors such as convenience and speed. Growing online payment mode along with the frauds associated with it is a major factor driving the growth of identity theft protection services market. As the E-commerce sector is flourishing, online payment has witnessed prevalent growth over the period. As the internet penetration and e-commerce services is growing, identity theft is expected to continue, thereby driving the overall market growth.

Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=387

In recent times, governments have shown positive steps towards curbing identity theft such as the BuySecure initiative in the United States, a dedicated task force for identity theft in the United States. Europe is the second largest market for identity theft protection services because of the large number of fraudulent activities happening due to stealing of postal mails, increasing number of phishing activities to trick people and get their information and malicious software activities. For security of the people in European countries, the European Network and Information Security Agency (ENISA), an EU agency created to advance the functioning of network and information security, safeguarding the identity and data of population. Rising demand for artificial intelligence technologies is expected to propel the overall industry growth over the forecast period. The AI powered identity theft protection by IBM Watson is one of the instances. AI powered new technologies such as DeepCode are providing prominent solutions for identity theft protection.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=387

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of identity theft protection services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global identity theft protection services market is expected to reach US$ 8522.07 million by 2027, as the digital payments and e-commerce transaction are increasing.

On the basis of application, the identity theft protection market is segmented into consumer and enterprise. The usage of identity theft protection service is more by the consumer because the fraudsters can easily access individual’s data as the consumers are not taking precautions to protect their identity.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Rising usage of social media apps and online shopping is making individuals vulnerable to lose identity credentials. With growing digitization majority of financial transactions are done using credit card and debit card.

Some of the players operating in the identity theft protection services market are Europ Assistance USA, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., ID Watchdog, IDENTITY FRAUD, INC., IdentityForce, Inc., IdentityIQ, Symantec Corporation, TransUnion LLC, Trilegiant Corporation, amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=387

Identity Theft Protection Services Market:

By Theft Type

Bank Fraud

Phone and Utility

Employment and Tax

Credit Card Fraud

Others

By Application

Consumer

Enterprise

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Identity-Theft-protection-Services-Market-2019-2027-387

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/