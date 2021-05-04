Global ICU Ventilators Market 2020 Biggest Innovation To Boost Global Growth, Share, Application, Development, Top Key Players And Forecast 2027||Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, SCHILLER, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, VYAIRE, Hamilton Medical, Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

ICU ventilators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,114.45 million by 2027. Increasing number of ICU beds is driving the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, SCHILLER, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, VYAIRE, Hamilton Medical, Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., HEYER Medical AG, Magnamed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, BEIJING AEONMED CO., LTD., Getinge AB, Air Liquide Medical Systems (A Subsidiary of Air Liquide), ResMed. Nanjing ChenWei medical equipment Co., Ltd., and Shandong Dolphinmed Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of ICU ventilators market.

For instance,

In March 2020, Getinge AB enhanced 60% of their manufacturing production capacity of ventilator by to the support the needs of global intensive care units due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. By enhancing their production capacity, the company enhances their product portfolio in the market.

In April 2017, VYAIRE has acquired Ciel Medical, Inc. which is a ventilators manufacturing, this acquisition has offered products which can help to reduce the incidence of ventilator acquired pneumonia for critical care patients.

What Reports Provides.

Full in-depth analysis of the parent ICU Ventilators market

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Important changes in ICU Ventilators Industry dynamics

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players In

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the ICU Ventilators market.

Global ICU ventilators Market Drivers:

Increasing number of ICU beds is driving the market in the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is accelerating the use of ICU ventilators products which drives the market.

Global ICU ventilators Market Restraints:

High cost of ventilators is acting as a restraint for the market. Increasing healthcare expenditure is creating an opportunity for the market.

Stringent legal framework is acting as a challenge for the global ICU ventilators market.

Global ICU ventilators Market Scope and Market Size

ICU ventilators market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, mode and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into high-end ICU ventilators, basic ICU ventilators and mid-end ICU ventilators. In 2020, high-end ICU ventilators segment is expected to dominate the market due to significantly impacts of high-end ICU ventilators on patients on with transpulmonary pressure measurement and integrated/high flow oxygen therapy. Moreover, high-end ICU ventilators are more effective as life support device for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) patients.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into adult ventilators, neonatal ventilators, and pediatric ventilators. In 2020, adult ventilators are expected to dominate the market as adult ventilators are mostly preferred for the treatment of adult patients. Adult patients are mostly treated for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), coma or loss of consciousness, brain injury, collapsed lung, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), drug overdose, lung infection, and strokes among others. Further, demand adult ventilators have increased with increasing cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) around the world.

On the basis of mode, the market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation and other. In 2020, combined-mode ventilation segment is expected to dominate the market as combined-mode ventilation are mostly preferred ICU ventilators for treatment of serious lung diseases, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) or other major conditions. Combined-mode ventilation helps to combines both volume modes as well as pressure mode

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, long term care centres, and rehabilitation centres. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in the ICU ventilators market as hospital segment is majorly using ICU ventilators to treat serious lung diseases, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) or other major conditions which affects normal breathing and short periods, such as during surgery. Further hospitals one of the first contact point and most trustworthy option for the patients in various countries.

ICU ventilators Market Development

In April 2020, VYAIRE received 22,000 manufacturing order of ventilators from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic company has to fulfil this order by the end of June. After receiving such a huge manufacturing order company enhanced their credibility in the market.

